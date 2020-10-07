MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly threatened to shoot a woman and the next day stole another woman's vehicle and left drugs inside.
Pilee Kong Gatwach, 21, was charged with felony threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He was charged with felony counts of auto theft and drug possession in a separate case filed on the same day.
On Sunday evening a woman who knows Gatwach reported he threatened to shoot her and beat her outside a Mankato apartment.
On Monday afternoon another woman who knows Gatwach reported he stole her vehicle from a Mankato convenience store.
When Gatwach was located in a Mankato apartment he had a loaded handgun in his waistband, according to court documents.
Inside the stolen vehicle, officers allegedly found ammunition and a small bag of cocaine.
