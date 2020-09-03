MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly sent text messages to a woman threatening to kill her.
A woman told police she received two threatening messages from Nathan John Valinski, 40. In one message he said he could probably kill her and get away with it and in another message he wrote: “You're probably gonna be on a milk carton,” a court complaint alleges.
Valinski was charged with felony threats of violence on Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.