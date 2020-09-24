MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of using a relative's identity to collect fraudulent unemployment benefits.
Christopher Cyrus Kunst, 49, was charged with felony counts of theft by swindle and identity theft Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Relatives reported in July Kunst had applied for unemployment benefits in a teenage family member's name, court documents allege. The 17-year-old said the unemployment benefits were deposited into her bank account and were withdrawn the same day.
The teen also said she was receiving payroll deposits from the Jersey Mike's restaurant that Kunst manages, according to court documents. The girl had not worked at the restaurant for months. The pay reportedly was being withdrawn the same day it was deposited.
Kunst reportedly had access to the teen's bank account.
Kunst reportedly sent messages to the girl and to his employer suggesting he was attempting to help the teen out financially and wasn't intending to steal from her. He told the girl he was returning the money to her account.
A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent determined that nearly $11,000 in fraudulently obtained unemployment payments were received between April and July.
