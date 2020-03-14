MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly celebrated his birthday by assaulting a friend and police.
Mankato police officers were called to to the Ecumen Pathstone Living facility on Mound Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. A woman said she was celebrating Herbert Woolley Davis’ 61st birthday with him and he assaulted her when she tried to leave.
Davis allegedly threw the woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head. He then punched her in the head several times, a court complaint said.
The woman had facial bruising and swelling and was taken to the hospital.
Davis allegedly fought with officers at the scene and at jail, including kicking two officers and spitting on another.
A breathalyzer showed Davis had a blood alcohol content of 0.18.
Davis was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats of violence and felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.