MANKATO — Authorities are looking for a Mankato man who allegedly beat and strangled a woman he knows, sending the woman to the hospital.
Charles Edwin Carpenter, 37, was charged by warrant with felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. His whereabouts were unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after Carpenter allegedly assaulted her inside a Mankato residence. The woman said Carpenter kicked her in the face and the ribs, punched her in the head, bit her ear and her finger, and choked her multiple times. The woman was coughing up blood, the court complaint said.
