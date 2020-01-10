MANKATO — A man allegedly was caught window peeping outside Mankato apartments early morning on Jan. 4.

A witness called 911 around 12:40 a.m. after seeing a man looking into the windows of two apartments at 123 Balcerzak Drive. The witness said she saw the man kneeling and lying on his stomach, according to a court complaint. He ran away when a police squad drove by but returned a few minutes later, the witness said.

Responding officers found Daniel Estuardo Tobar, 24, of Mankato, dressed in all black and a ski mask.

Tobar was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with two gross misdemeanor counts of interfering with privacy.

The Free Press

