MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of choking a woman he knows and threatening her with a knife.
Jahee Jamill Lasley, 29, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault and threats of violence and gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Lasley tried to hit the woman with a curtain rod, wrestled with her and choked her outside her apartment last month, according to the court complaint.
After a witness intervened, Lasley reportedly said he was going to kill the woman. Lasley then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and the woman said she ran away because she believed Lasley was going to stab her.
A witness captured a portion of the assault on video with a cellphone, the charges allege.
