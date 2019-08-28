MANKATO — A 28-year-old Mankato man is in jail after allegedly firing a handgun after walking in front of a vehicle.
Police were called to Heron Drive and Stadium Road at 4 p.m. Tuesday. A female driver reported she had to stop quickly when a man stepped into the traffic lane on Stadium Road. The two had a "visual confrontation," Mankato police Cmdr. Dan Schisel said. And as the woman drove away, she heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot.
Police found Jarred John Spencer walking on Heron Drive and saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of his pocket, Schisel said. Spencer was arrested without incident.
Police found a shell casing at the scene but not a projectile.
Spencer is facing several charges including second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and being intoxicated while carrying a gun with a permit.
Spencer had a permit to carry. Those with a permit can't have an alcohol level of more than 0.04 percent while carrying a weapon.
