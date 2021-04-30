MANKATO — A man allegedly pointed a gun at a woman after an argument Thursday at a downtown Mankato bar.
Francisco Javier Morales Jr., 24, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm violations and felony drug possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police she argued with Morales in a bar and they left around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. They were in the Cherry Street parking ramp when Morales allegedly pointed a handgun with a light at her and said he was going to shoot her.
Surveillance video showed Morales with an object that appeared to be a handgun, a court complaint said.
Police soon after arrested Morales outside his residence In his home and vehicle they allegedly found a handgun, a light for a handgun, ammunition magazines, suspected LSD and marijuana wax.
Morales reportedly first told officers he had pretended his cellphone flashlight was a gun. Later he reportedly admitted he had a gun but said he took the light attachment off and only pointed the light.
Morales is prohibited from having a gun because of prior convictions.
