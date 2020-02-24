MANKATO — A young Mankato man allegedly resisted arrest after he threatened people with a knife because they wouldn't pay a tow truck driver for returning a vehicle he took without permission.
Abdirahman Omar Igalle, 21, allegedly pulled a knife on two people he knows Friday evening in a Mankato residence.
The alleged victims and a witness told police Igalle did not have a driver's license but took one of their vehicles. The vehicle broke down and a tow truck driver brought it back. Igalle reportedly ordered the vehicle's owner to pay for the tow, but the owner refused.
Igalle allegedly grabbed a knife, pointed it at the vehicle owner and another nearby person and threatened to kill them both if the owner did not pay.
Igalle then fought with officers as they took him into custody, a court complaint said. During the struggle, he reportedly used a racial slur and spit in an officer's face.
Igalle was charged with two counts each of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with felony assaulting a police officer and gross and misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process.
