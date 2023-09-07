MANKATO — Police arrested a 22-year-old Mankato man without incident Thursday in relation to a shooting the day before at Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park.
Jaime Lee Angel Bravo-Mendez was identified by Mankato police as the suspect and was arrested at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday with assistance from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Police said in a press release that a firearm was recovered during the arrest.
Bravo-Mendez was in the Blue Earth County jail Friday on pending charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm. As of Friday afternoon he hadn't been formally charged yet.
A man, Luke Stephen Klammer, sustained gunshot wounds at about 10:28 a.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Louva Lane, according to incident data provided to The Free Press. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic health System's Mankato hospital.
There was no pursuit related to the incident, according to the Mankato police.
After the shooting, police notified nearby schools — Mankato East High School, Kennedy Elementary and Prairie Winds Middle School. The district placed the schools in “secure” status as a precaution, which means students and staff are brought into the building, all exterior doors are locked, and classes are able to continue uninterrupted.
