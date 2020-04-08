MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing felony charges for allegedly voting in the presidential primary while on probation.
A Blue Earth County election official notified Mankato police that Roger Ramone Wesley, 34, registered to vote at a presidential primary polling location in Mankato on March 3.
Wesley is on probation for a 2018 felony threats conviction. Minnesotans are not allowed to vote while serving probation or any other part of a sentence for a felony.
Wesley allegedly told a police detective that he had voted. He claimed he had been discharged from probation early, but the detective confirmed with Wesley's probation officer that was false.
Wesley was charged with felony counts of registering to vote and voting while ineligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.