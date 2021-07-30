MANKATO — A Mankato man faces hazardous waste and water pollution charges after allegedly letting an oil or gas mixture drain into a nearby sewer.
Lee W. Young Sr., 36, was charged with two felonies and one gross misdemeanor Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A witness reported seeing water smelling like gas running down a gutter on July 20 in Mankato. Officers reportedly followed the water back to where Young appeared to be doing mechanical work on vehicles, according to a criminal complaint.
The officers reported it appeared Young used a running garden hose to clean up an oil and gas mixture under a vehicle. Some of the liquid reportedly made it into the sewer, which would then lead into the Minnesota River, before fire crews could clean it up.
