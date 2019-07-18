MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of punching a woman and threatening to have people assault her if he goes to prison.
Kyle V. Robb, 47, was charged with two felony counts of making threats and domestic assault following the Tuesday incident.
The woman told police Robb made the threats after pushing her into a kitchen table when she tried to leave the residence, according to a criminal complaint. She went on to say he kicked her in the legs, dragged her by the hair, pinched her nose and mouth shut, and punched her in the face.
The woman went to a neighbor to call police. A responding officer reported her face was swollen, red and bruised.
A baggie found next to Robb later tested positive for methamphetamine.
