MANKATO — A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy reportedly found 146 grams of methamphetamine in a man's vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
Adam Samuel Danberry, 36, of Mankato, was charged with a felony for drug sales and a felony for drug possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The complaint states the deputy pulled over Danberry after seeing a suspected radar detector on Danberry's dashboard while he was going 57 mph in a 50-mph zone. A tip from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force reportedly indicated Danberry could have meth and a firearm in his possession.
Le Sueur County's K-9 unit arrived and alerted deputies to search the vehicle. A black case in a center console had 146.3 grams of meth in it, according to the complaint.
Danberry's initial court appearance is set for April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.