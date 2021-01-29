MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged in an assault that left another man with a wound that needed stitches.

Lang Tut Chol, 21, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A man said he intervened in a fight and Chol hit him in the head with an unknown hard object during a house party in Mankato on Sept. 25. The man said he then ran away and Chol followed him and tried to hit him again.

The complainant was bleeding from a cut on his forehead, according to the court complaint. He was taken by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital where he received stitches.

