MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged in an assault that left another man with a wound that needed stitches.
Lang Tut Chol, 21, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A man said he intervened in a fight and Chol hit him in the head with an unknown hard object during a house party in Mankato on Sept. 25. The man said he then ran away and Chol followed him and tried to hit him again.
The complainant was bleeding from a cut on his forehead, according to the court complaint. He was taken by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital where he received stitches.
