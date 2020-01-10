The Free Press
MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of punching a girl in the face, beating her with a cord and threatening to kill her.
Jean Bosco Ntirenganya, 38, was charged with felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing the legal process Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 9-year-old girl told a mandated reporter early this week Ntirenganya beat her with an electrical cord because she wasn’t getting ready for bed. The girl had bruises on her arm and leg consistent with being hit with a cord, a court complaint said.
The next day the girl had a new injury on her forehead. The girl said Ntirenganya slapped her in the face and punched her in the forehead after she picked up an e-cigarette device she found outside.
The girl said Ntirenganya also told her he had many knives and he would cut her into many pieces.
A witness told police he saw Ntirenganya punch the girl and threaten to kill her.
When Mankato police officers went to Ntirenganya’s residence, he allegedly pushed a detective and resisted arrest.
