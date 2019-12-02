MANKATO — A Mankato man admitted to stabbing another man on his front porch last week because he caused a scene, charges said.
Sidney Lasalle Bruce II, 60, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Both Bruce and a man who was stabbed called 911 around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Bruce said a man he knows showed up at residence on East Hickory Street and “caused a scene.” He admitted he grabbed a knife during the argument and stabbed the man, the charges said.
The victim was bleeding from a deep stab wound on the left side of his chest. He was gasping for air but identified Bruce as his assailant before he was taken to the hospital.
Police observed blood in and outside the porch, on the sidewalk and to a neighboring residence where the victim fled, including a pool of blood about the size of a dinner plate on the porch floor.
The victim's age and condition have not been disclosed.
