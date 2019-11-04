MANKATO — A man is accused of assaulting a police officer after causing a disturbance at a Mankato medical facility.
Anthony Marcus Downs, 34, of Mankato, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing police on foot and property damage Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Police were called to an office on Caledonia Street Friday afternoon after Downs reportedly was screaming and punched a hole in a door.
When a responding officer grabbed Downs to stop him from leaving, Downs allegedly punched the officer in the ear.
The officer then used a stun gun but Downs ran away, then turned around and charged at the officer, according to a court complaint. They fell to the ground and continued to struggle until a bystander helped subdue Downs.
The officer had pain in his ear and scrapes on his hands.
