MANKATO — A Mankato man has been charged in an assault that left another man with a broken nose this summer.
Nicholas William Storkamp, 21, was charged with felony assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A man said he was playing beer darts at a Mankato residence Aug. 15 when a man he didn't know sprinted toward him, punched him in the face and hit him twice more in the back of the head.
The man had a broken nose and a gash, caused by the punch and his sunglasses, that needed stitches.
A witness identified Storkamp as the assailant. Storkamp told an officer the other man sent people over to his house to threaten him and throw things at his house. The man with the broken nose said that did not happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.