MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of breaking through a woman’s bedroom window, taking her television and cellphone, and assaulting her.

Obka C. Phanuel, 19, was charged with two felonies for burglary, two gross misdemeanors for domestic assault and a misdemeanor for theft this week in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman told police Phanuel broke into her room after she broke up with him Dec. 5. He allegedly hit her repeatedly after she confronted him about the theft, according to a criminal complaint.

Police haven’t located Phanuel, who has two outstanding warrants in Blue Earth County for felony possession of a controlled substance in May and misdemeanors for fleeing and obstruction of the legal process in July.

