MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of choking and slapping a child.
Chad Richard Reid, 46, was charged with felony malicious punishment of a child and felony and gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Last month an 8-year-old boy told police Reid got upset, choked him and slapped him in the face at a Mankato residence. Another child said he witnessed Reid choke the boy, throw him on a bed, slap him and choke him again.
Reid reportedly told an investigator he grabbed the boy by the neck but did not choke him. Reid described the alleged slap as a brush.
