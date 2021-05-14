Le Sueur County Justice Center logo

MANKATO — A 30-year-old Mankato man is facing criminal charges for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Samuel Chester Hopp was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A girl recently told authorities she had had a sexual relationship with Hopp last year. He then admitted to an investigator he had sex with the girl multiple times, according to a court complaint.

