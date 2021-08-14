MANKATO — A Mankato man faces three felony charges after being accused of threatening someone with a gun.
Dominic J. Morrow, 42, was charged with domestic assault, violating a no-contact order and threats of violence Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A criminal complaint states a judge issued a domestic abuse no-contact order, to Morrow on July 8, which required him not to contact a protected person. After working together Thursday, the person told police she went to check on Morrow after he called her and wasn’t making sense.
At Morrow’s apartment, he reportedly brought up the incident leading to the court order before pulling out a black handgun and pointing it at her. She told police he threatened to kill her, then paced the room with the gun pointing at her, according to the complaint.
She said she left once he put the gun away. Police later secured a search warrant and reported finding a black “Glock 17 Gen 4 BB gun” hidden in a bag of food in his freezer.
The complaint notes Morrow was previously convicted of domestic violence in Faribault County.
