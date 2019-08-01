MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of punching a woman and threatening her with future violence.
Mark P. Hansen Sr., 34, was charged with one felony count for the threats and two felony counts for domestic assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The victim told an officer that she and Hansen got in an argument July 8 during which he used both hands to pick her up by the throat and asked if she wanted to die, according to a criminal complaint. She said he later punched her three times and said if he ever goes to jail because of her he’d kill her once he gets out.
Hansen denied the accusation to an officer. He was previously convicted for domestic assault and violating a no-contact order in 2015.
