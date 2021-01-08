NORTH MANKATO — A suspected drug dealer allegedly was caught with methamphetamine and a loaded gun in North Mankato.
David Earl Rednour, 40, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession and gross misdemeanor counts of drug possession and carrying a gun without a permit Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force received multiple tips that Rednour was selling drugs, according to a court complaint. One tipster said Rednor goes to the Twin Cities multiple times a week to buy meth and she had recently seen him with over 100 grams of the drug.
Agents surveilled Rednour and saw multiple people come and go while he parked for extended periods in a North Mankato self-service car wash bay. Officers stopped Rednour near Range Street and Webster Avenue after he left the car wash on Tuesday.
Multiple baggies containing a collective 24 grams of meth were found in Rednour's vehicle, the charges say. Officers also allegedly found a gun with a loaded magazine, ammunition, two spent shell casings, $660, one pill of a prescription painkiller, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.
