MANKATO — A Mankato man faces DWI charges for the fourth time.
Asad A. Farah, 34, was charged with two felonies for DWI and two gross misdemeanors for driving violations Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputy pulled Farah over on Second Street 1:28 a.m. Friday after observing him turn into the wrong traffic lane and go through a red light after leaving the Cherry Street ramp downtown, according to a criminal complaint. The deputy noted Farah had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
A breath test on Farah reportedly revealed a .18 blood alcohol content.
