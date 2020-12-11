MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly ran off with a pipe wrench after he punched and choked a woman he knows.
Douglas Wayne Seidel, 32, was charged with felony and misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of property damage and theft Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman and a witness said they were in a vehicle arguing with Seidel on Wednesday afternoon in Mankato. Seidel allegedly choked the woman then punched her. The woman had a bruise on her neck and swelling on her jaw, according to a court complaint.
Siedel then reportedly got out of the van, opened a rear door, grabbed a pipe wrench and threw it at the van, forming dents. He then picked up the wrench and ran away with it while police were called.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.