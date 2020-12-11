MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly ran off with a pipe wrench after he punched and choked a woman he knows.

Douglas Wayne Seidel, 32, was charged with felony and misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of property damage and theft Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman and a witness said they were in a vehicle arguing with Seidel on Wednesday afternoon in Mankato. Seidel allegedly choked the woman then punched her. The woman had a bruise on her neck and swelling on her jaw, according to a court complaint.

Siedel then reportedly got out of the van, opened a rear door, grabbed a pipe wrench and threw it at the van, forming dents. He then picked up the wrench and ran away with it while police were called.

