MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing charges filed Thursday accusing him of sexual assault and selling e-cigarette cartridges containing marijuana wax. A second man was charged in the drug case.
Deshawn Kejaun Woolridge Carter, 22, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County District Court. A woman recently reported Woolridge Carter raped her multiple times while they were in a relationship in 2017.
The woman said she decided to come forward after reading about another rape allegation for which Woolridge Carter was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct in September.
Woolridge Carter was separately charged with felony drug sales and drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County.
He sold vaping cartridges containing marijuana wax to an informant working for the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force last week, the charges said.
Agents searched Woolridge Carter's residence on Joseph Path on Wednesday and allegedly found 96 grams of marijuana as well as numerous empty cartridges for marijuana wax cartridges.
Roommate Deondre Orion Timberlake, 20, reportedly was spotted near the residence after he was ordered to stay away while it was being searched.
He was arrested after allegedly behaving aggressively toward agents. He then threatened to spit on a deputy and repeatedly kicked the back of a squad car, causing several thousand dollars in damage, the complaint said.
Timberlake was charged Thursday with felony counts of drug possession, aiding an offender, assaulting an officer, obstructing the legal process and property damage.
