MANKATO — A man has been charged for sexually assaulting two women at his apartment in July.
Olok Lero Olok, 27, of Mankato, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the complaint, Olok attacked a woman and a 17-year-old girl in a bathroom, using threats and force such as punching and choking while sexually assaulting them. One woman was eventually able to flee and obtain help from residents of a nearby apartment.
After the assaults, Olok threatened the women through text messages. Olok is already in custody and bail has been set at $500,000.
