MANKATO — A Mankato man who stabbed a woman in the stomach claims it was accidental, charges say.
Michael Joseph Floyd, 52, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault, felony threats and misdemeanor violating an order for protection Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police Floyd first held a knife to her throat “to be tough or show off” during an argument at a Mankato residence Sunday afternoon, according to a court complaint. He was still holding the knife when she said they later walked toward each other and the knife punctured her stomach.
The woman said Floyd was remorseful and took her to the hospital. The stab wound was so deep it might have punctured her intestine, the woman said. She was treated and released. She contacted police after urging from hospital staff.
Floyd told an investigator both he and the woman had knives out because the woman likes to act tough. She grabbed him and he thought she was trying to “love on him,” he said. That's when he said he must have accidentally stabbed her.
The woman had an order of protection prohibiting Floyd from having any contact with her. Floyd reportedly said he didn't believe he was in violation if the woman initiated the contact.
The woman said Floyd asked her to drop the order and told her he'd either be his or she'd be dead.
