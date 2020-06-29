MANKATO — An intoxicated Mankato man allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors after they asked if he was OK.
Daniel Charles Johnson, 41, of Mankato, was charged with felony threats of violence Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Two neighbors said Johnson had difficulty parking and then standing as he arrived home to his Dillon Avenue residence just before 11 p.m. June. 7. They asked him if he was OK and he responded by threatening to kill them, the charges said.
Johnson acknowledged arguing with the neighbors but denied threatening them.
