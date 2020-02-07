MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly twice threatened to kill Mankato police officers and their families.
Alexander Roman Gilman, 22, was charged with felony counts of threats of violence in two separate cases Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In December, Gilman called police because he could not find his car keys and became upset when officers would not give him a ride. Gilman allegedly called officers names and told a dispatcher: “If I see (the officers') families, I might as well just kill them all.”
A few days later police were called to a crisis center because Gilman was making suicidal and threatening statements, according to a court complaint.
Gilman reportedly resisted as officers took him into custody to stop him from hitting and scratching himself. He allegedly threatened to kill the officers and find where the officers live and kill their families.
