MANKATO — A Mankato man who fled from and fought with police last winter and fled again a few months later after threatening an acquaintance with a knife was sentenced to time served, drug treatment and probation.
In November, Anthony Marcus Downs, 35, reportedly caused a disturbance at a Mankato medical facility, walked away from a responding Mankato police officer, then fought with the officer. A bystander who helped the officer subdue Downs later received an award of valor from the city of Mankato. The officer had minor injuries.
In February, Downs threatened to kill someone while holding a knife outside a Mankato residence. An officer soon after found him driving a vehicle and he reportedly refused to pull over and instead went through a restaurant drive-thru. After he eventually stopped, a breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23 and a baggie in his possession had methamphetamine residue.
Downs pleaded guilty to felony assault on an officer in the November case and felony threats, gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor DWI in the February case.
Downs had spent 83 days in jail prior to sentencing Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
He was credited for that time already served and ordered to spend five years on probation with conditions including he complete an in-patient drug treatment program. The drug charge will be dismissed if he completes probation.
