MANKATO — A man allegedly ran two stop signs then crashed into a light pole while fleeing Mankato police Saturday night.

Darien Kristoph Klindworth-Woods, 22, was charged with felony fleeing police Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A police officer saw Klindworth-Woods going over 60 mph and run a stop sign on Homestead Road at Heron Drive around 11:50 p.m. Another officer tried to pull Klindworth-Woods over, but he would not stop and ran another stop sign at Monks Avenue, according to a court complaint.

Klindworth-Woods allegedly fled at a high speed before crashing into a light pole on the Minnesota State University campus. He then reportedly got out and ran but was caught.

