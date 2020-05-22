MANKATO — One man died and two others were hospitalized from drug overdoses early Thursday morning in a Mankato apartment. Counterfeit painkillers are suspected.
First responders were called to 1551 Monks Ave. around 2:20 a.m. and found three men with apparent overdoses, according to a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force press release.
Marcus Kory Krogh, 23, of Mankato, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other men, also in their 20s, were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato. One man was admitted to the intensive car unit. The other man was treated and released.
After interviewing witnesses, task force agents believe the men took counterfeit oxycodone, which is a prescription opioid.
Counterfeit opioids often contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl, task force Commander Jeff Wersal said.
Krogh's cause of death is pending autopsy results.
