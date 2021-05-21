MANKATO — A Mankato man was injured Friday evening when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.
Jeffrey Miller, 64, was biking east on 206th Street when he collided at an intersection with a Chevrolet Spark traveling north on Highway 22 around 7 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Miller was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet driver, Daniel Burt, 75, of Mankato, was not injured in the accident.
The Free Press
