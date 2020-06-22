AMBOY — A 37-year-old Mankato man was injured when two westbound vehicles collided Monday morning a few miles west of Amboy.
Jesse David Kohler suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the 2002 Ford F450 pickup he was driving and a Ford Expedition collided at 8:30 a.m. on Highway 30, the State Patrol said.
Kohler was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the Expedition, Timothy Duane Jordan, 40, of Winnebago, was not injured.
