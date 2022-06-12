MANKATO — An 82-year-old Mankato man was injured when a compact sedan and a SUV crashed a few miles southwest of Mankato Friday morning.
William Rosler Meyer was driving a southbound 2015 Nissan Pathfinder on Highway 169 at 9:44 a.m. when the vehicle and a northbound 2019 Kia Forte collided near the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 33 in South Bend Township, the State Patrol said.
Meyer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the Forte, Joanna Marlene Gibson, 28, of Lake Crystal, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.