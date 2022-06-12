MANKATO — An 82-year-old Mankato man was injured when a compact sedan and a SUV crashed a few miles southwest of Mankato Friday morning.

William Rosler Meyer was driving a southbound 2015 Nissan Pathfinder on Highway 169 at 9:44 a.m. when the vehicle and a northbound 2019 Kia Forte collided near the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 33 in South Bend Township, the State Patrol said.

Meyer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The driver of the Forte, Joanna Marlene Gibson, 28, of Lake Crystal, was not injured.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you