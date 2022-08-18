KASOTA — A 38-year-old Mankato man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection a few miles south of Kasota.
Charles Patrick Virkus was driving a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruze on Le Sueur County Road 101 at 5:12 a.m. when the car and a 2013 Dodge Avenger that was headed south on Highway 22 crashed at the roads' intersection, the State Patrol said.
Virkus was transported to North Memorial Hospital.
The Avenger's driver, Garrett David Anfinson, 22, of Le Sueur, was not injured, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.