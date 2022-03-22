LAKE CRYSTAL — A 66-year-old Mankato man was injured when the car he was driving and a pickup crashed early Tuesday afternoon in an intersection a few miles southwest of Lake Crystal.
John Edmond Roby was driving an eastbound 2010 Subaru Legacy on Highway 60 at 12:02 p.m. when the car and a southbound 1995 Ford F-150 crashed at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 109, the State Patrol said.
The pickup's driver, Koby Michael Mcgill, 20, of Delavan, was attempting to cross the highway from the county road, the patrol said.
Roby, who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, the patrol said.
