MADELIA — A 22-year-old Mankato man was injured in a van-semi crash at an intersection on the north edge of Madelia Tuesday morning.

Adrian Michael Freed was driving a northbound 2018 Chevrolet G2500 on Highway 15 and was at the Watonwan County Road 3 intersection shortly before 8:30 a.m. when the van and a northbound 2004 Freightliner Columbia semi crashed, the State Patrol said.

Freed was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Madelia.

The driver of the semi, Donald Charles Kuckenbecker, 71, of Blue Earth, was not injured, the patrol said.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video