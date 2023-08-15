MADELIA — A 22-year-old Mankato man was injured in a van-semi crash at an intersection on the north edge of Madelia Tuesday morning.
Adrian Michael Freed was driving a northbound 2018 Chevrolet G2500 on Highway 15 and was at the Watonwan County Road 3 intersection shortly before 8:30 a.m. when the van and a northbound 2004 Freightliner Columbia semi crashed, the State Patrol said.
Freed was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Madelia.
The driver of the semi, Donald Charles Kuckenbecker, 71, of Blue Earth, was not injured, the patrol said.
