LE CENTER — A 47-year-old Mankato man was injured when the car he was driving crashed west of Le Center Wednesday morning.
Troy Erik Olson was driving a 2004 Volvo east on Highway 99 shortly before 7:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and crashed into trees, the State Patrol said.
Olson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Marys hospital campus in Rochester.
The Volvo's airbag deployed in the crash and Olson was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
