MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing a three-year prison sentence after recently pleading guilty to charges related to sexual misconduct with a child.
Joshua Allen Larson, 21, is pleading guilty to felonies for online solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County District Court.
The plea agreement indicates he’d serve concurrent sentence on the two charges. The three-year sentence is within guidelines for the charges, according to court records.
Larson’s charges stem from May 2022. A criminal complaint stated he was “engaging in sexual communication” on social media with a girl younger than 13.
A school resource officer reportedly learned of the communications and tipped off a detective to it. Police arrested Larson and reported he initially denied the allegations before admitting to sexual conduct, the complaint states.
The case against him proceeded after a court-ordered evaluation determined he was competent to proceed in October, according to court records. Larson’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 3.
