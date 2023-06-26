MANKATO — A Mankato man received probation and a stayed jail sentence after pleading guilty to a domestic assault charge earlier this month.
Adam Gardner Tillson, 30, was convicted on a misdemeanor charge in Blue Earth County District Court. A charge of felony domestic assault by strangulation against him was dismissed.
Tillson already served 32 days in jail after being charged in March, according to court records. He received credit for those days toward a 90-day jail sentence, with the remaining 58 days stayed for one year.
He wouldn't serve the additional jail time if he meets conditions of supervised probation for one year, according to his sentencing order.
His case stemmed from a March incident in which a neighbor called police to report hearing a fight between Tillson and a woman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.