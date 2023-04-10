MANKATO — A Mankato man received supervised probation after pleading down from a felony to a gross misdemeanor firearms charge.
Ronniel Aron Johnson, 23, was convicted for reckless discharge of a firearm Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He had a gross misdemeanor charge for carrying a pistol without a permit and a misdemeanor discharge of firearms charge dismissed.
Johnson will be on supervised probation for two years. A one-year jail sentence will be stayed for two years on the condition he meets requirements of probation.
He'll also be required to do community service in lieu of paying a fine, court records show.
A criminal complaint states a group of three people told Mankato police officers they heard a gunshot on Jan. 21, 2022, then saw Johnson holding a handgun. A fourth person told police that Johnson went to a car, held up a handgun and fired it before going inside, according to the complaint.
Officers reported finding a spent bullet casing outside a car. Johnson initially denied firing the gun, which he had applied to purchase but hadn't secured a permit to carry.
