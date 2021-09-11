ST. PETER — A Mankato man was reportedly transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after driving his vehicle into a ditch in St. Peter.
Alberto J. Apalacios, 31, was going south on Highway 169 in a Dodge Charger at 1:35 a.m. when he went into the ditch, according to a State Patrol report.
Apalacios was brought to Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital for treatment.
Alcohol was reportedly a factor in the crash, according to the report.
