ST. PETER — A Mankato man was reportedly transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after driving his vehicle into a ditch in St. Peter.

Alberto J. Apalacios, 31, was going south on Highway 169 in a Dodge Charger at 1:35 a.m. when he went into the ditch, according to a State Patrol report.

Apalacios was brought to Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital for treatment.

Alcohol was reportedly a factor in the crash, according to the report.

