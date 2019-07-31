MANKATO — A Mankato man who was convicted of three drug crimes will spend at least the next 14 months of prison.
In July 2017 Damien Jay Kump, 23, sold $230 worth of methamphetamine to a police informant during a sting. He pleaded guilty to felony drug sales.
In February 2018 Kump appeared to be under the influence of narcotics after being involved in a crash on Adams Street. An unprescribed anti-anxiety medication was found in his vehicle. He pleaded guilty to felony drug possession, misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor giving a false name to police.
In January, Kump was caught with a small amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. He pleaded guilty to felony drug possession.
Kump received consecutive sentences Tuesday, with the drug sales charge yielding the longest sentence of 39 months in prison. With credit for time served and early release, he could be released from prison Sept. 30, 2020.
