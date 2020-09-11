MANKATO — A suspected drug dealer who was shot in the leg during a home invasion was sentenced to five years in prison.
Tierre Theo Walton, 30, of Mankato, received concurrent sentences Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court in connection with a drug bust and attempted robbery last year.
Walton was caught with crack cocaine after he crashed his car in Mankato in August 2019. He tried to throw the drugs into a crowd of onlookers then resisted arrest, according to court documents.
He admitted he sells cocaine that he goes to Chicago to acquire because it's better than what he can obtain locally.
In December 2019 Walton came to the Mayo Healthcare System hospital in Mankato with a gunshot wound to his leg.
A Mankato resident told investigators he shot Walton when Walton and another man forced their way into his home. The accomplice told authorities they intended to rob the man, court documents say. Charges against the alleged accomplice are still pending.
Walton pleaded guilty to felony counts of drug possession and burglary in July. Charges of drug sales and assaulting an officer were dismissed in the first case. Charges of robbery and additional counts of burglary were dismissed in the second case.
Walton was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in prison in the drug case and a concurrent 57 months in the burglary case.
He will be eligible for parole after serving four years and was given credit for 238 days already spent in jail.
