MANKATO — A Mankato man who stabbed a rural Mankato business owner through the wrist is going to prison.
Kent David Olson, 50, was sentenced to 29 months in prison Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Olson was at an automotive repair shop in South Bend Township in October and stabbed the owner during a fight. He got upset because he believed the owner was romantically involved with a mutual acquaintance, according to a court complaint.
Olson kicked the owner in the head, then they got into a physical fight and Olson used a folding knife to stab the man through the wrist, the charges said. The owner was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Olson was at the time on parole for prior drug and burglary convictions.
Olson pleaded guilty to felony third-degree assault in January and more serious assault charges were dismissed, along with a charge for driving without a license.
The final third of prison sentences are typically served on parole. Olson also received credit for 102 days already spent in jail. Thus he likely will spend 16 months in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.