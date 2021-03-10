Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.